Insider Buying: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Major Shareholder Purchases 300,744 Shares of Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CLR stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $58.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

