Insider Buying: Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Insider Acquires 22,000 Shares of Stock

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) insider Nicholas George bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £60,280 ($78,983.23).

Shares of Henderson Far East Income stock opened at GBX 276 ($3.62) on Wednesday. Henderson Far East Income Limited has a one year low of GBX 264.32 ($3.46) and a one year high of GBX 341.50 ($4.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market cap of £417.78 million and a PE ratio of 13.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 294.77.

Get Henderson Far East Income alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Far East Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Far East Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.