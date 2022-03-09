Insider Buying: Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) CEO Purchases $1,004,731.60 in Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Cahill acquired 94,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.51. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $2,954,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $2,129,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $3,200,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $4,450,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

About Hillman Solutions (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.