Insider Buying: Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Director Buys 1,200 Shares of Stock

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) Director Thomas P. Rosenbach purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $10,824.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MCBC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 105,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,514. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $307.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 21,152 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 30,136 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 442,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 29,654 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

About Macatawa Bank (Get Rating)

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.