Insider Buying: Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Director Buys 12,000 Shares of Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,568,400.

Shares of TSE:MRE traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.65. 538,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,655. The firm has a market capitalization of C$695.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. Martinrea International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.84 and a twelve month high of C$14.48.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRE shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.42.

Martinrea International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.