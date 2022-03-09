Insider Buying: Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Director Buys 12,000 Shares of Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,568,400.
Shares of TSE:MRE traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.65. 538,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,655. The firm has a market capitalization of C$695.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. Martinrea International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.84 and a twelve month high of C$14.48.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.
Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.
