Insider Buying: Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM – Get Rating) insider Kim Slater purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,200.00 ($7,445.26).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Shriro Company Profile (Get Rating)
