Insider Buying: Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Insider Acquires 223,500 Shares of Stock

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian purchased 223,500 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.60) per share, for a total transaction of £614,625 ($805,326.26).

Shares of SYNT stock opened at GBX 274.80 ($3.60) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 347.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 436.06. The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 5.14. Synthomer plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241.80 ($3.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 570.50 ($7.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Get Synthomer alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 21.30 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.70. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYNT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.24) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.83) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.03) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Synthomer from GBX 410 ($5.37) to GBX 350 ($4.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 544.29 ($7.13).

Synthomer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.