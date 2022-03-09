Insider Selling: Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) Senior Officer Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Dufour sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total value of C$21,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,087,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$771,857.33.

Anaconda Mining stock opened at C$0.74 on Wednesday. Anaconda Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.43 million and a PE ratio of -18.05.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.30 target price on Anaconda Mining and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

