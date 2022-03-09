Insider Selling: Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells 6,708 Shares of Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $273,216.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $274,625.52.

On Friday, March 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $273,082.68.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $277,711.20.

On Thursday, February 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $282,809.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $288,108.60.

On Friday, February 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $294,279.96.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $296,091.12.

On Monday, February 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $284,620.44.

On Friday, February 11th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $291,194.28.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $294,011.64.

Shares of NYSE DK traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.55. 2,347,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,004. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.85. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $26.21.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,037,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 308,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 167,189 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $1,532,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 158,399 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

