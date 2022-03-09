Insider Selling: Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Insider Sells 54,040 Shares of Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $457,718.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $8.57. 2,124,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,700. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 294,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 162.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 660,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 409,323 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 60,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,034.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,762 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

