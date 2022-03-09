Insider Selling: Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Insider Sells 54,040 Shares of Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $457,718.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $8.57. 2,124,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,700. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (KYN)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.