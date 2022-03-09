Insider Selling: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sells 7,396 Shares of Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $110,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.58. 6,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.25. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.93.
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
About Lindblad Expeditions (Get Rating)
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.
