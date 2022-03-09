Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Sells 1,535 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $824.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $941.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $929.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.92 billion, a PE ratio of 168.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

