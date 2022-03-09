Insider Selling: Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) COO Sells 349,418 Shares of Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE RIG traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 69,331,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,157,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 3.04.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,163,116 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 120,643 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,085 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 601,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 454,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

