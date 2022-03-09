Insight Holdings Group, Llc Purchases 83,925 Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 83,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $831,696.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 176,936 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $1,707,432.40.

On Monday, February 28th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 100,574 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $817,666.62.

On Thursday, February 24th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 75,276 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $595,433.16.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 40,200 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $326,022.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 35,994 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $304,869.18.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 50,126 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $461,159.20.

On Monday, February 14th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 5,035 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,408.70.

On Friday, February 11th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 99,039 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $852,725.79.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 35,872 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $304,912.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 81,177 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $624,251.13.

UserTesting stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.92. UserTesting Inc has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UserTesting Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

