InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.25, Yahoo Finance reports. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 448.33%.

InspireMD stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,341. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.51. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Get InspireMD alerts:

In other news, Director Gary S. Roubin purchased 16,393 shares of InspireMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of InspireMD as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on InspireMD from $16.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

About InspireMD (Get Rating)

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.