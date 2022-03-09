Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Update

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPCIF opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.70. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

