Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.75.

Several research firms have commented on IPAR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $1,726,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,043 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,409. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.32. 430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

