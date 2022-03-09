Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.45 million.

Shares of IPAR traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.35. The company had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,229. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $88.07. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.75.

In related news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $1,726,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $115,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,043 shares of company stock worth $2,621,409. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,166 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

