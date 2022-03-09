Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Insider David S. Goone Sells 36,570 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $124.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,540,000 after acquiring an additional 819,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,309,000 after purchasing an additional 290,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,552,000 after purchasing an additional 586,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

