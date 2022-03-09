Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $156.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $124.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,296 shares of company stock valued at $17,111,811 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

