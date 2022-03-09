International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $113.40

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $113.40 and last traded at $119.71, with a volume of 3020292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.97. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 52,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 923,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,947,000 after buying an additional 39,404 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 324,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 51.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 58,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 19,895 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

