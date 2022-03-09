International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of International General Insurance worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International General Insurance by 40.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in International General Insurance by 1,282.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,644 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIC opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.38. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

