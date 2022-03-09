International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.90.

International Money Express stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.52.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $399,969.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,216 shares of company stock valued at $849,609. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

