International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. International Money Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of IMXI stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. 618,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,076. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $690.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.52. International Money Express has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $18.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $85,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 53,216 shares of company stock valued at $849,609 in the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 485.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMXI shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

