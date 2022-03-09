International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Trading Up 7.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $18.36 and last traded at $18.25. Approximately 3,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 171,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

IMXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 22,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $363,909.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,216 shares of company stock valued at $849,609. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $710.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

International Money Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

