International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Seaways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:INSW opened at $18.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in International Seaways by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in International Seaways by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -7.34%.

About International Seaways (Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.