InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) PT Lowered to C$19.50

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IIPZF. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$12.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $14.82.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Analyst Recommendations for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)

