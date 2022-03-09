InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) PT Lowered to C$19.50

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IIPZF. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$12.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $14.82.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

