Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Issues Earnings Results

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

NYSE:IPI opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.36 million, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $658,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 114,917 shares of company stock worth $7,040,933 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,427,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 82,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,733 shares during the period. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

About Intrepid Potash (Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

