Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Posts Earnings Results

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. Intrepid Potash has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $78.49. The company has a market capitalization of $992.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $658,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 114,917 shares of company stock worth $7,040,933 in the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

