Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading Down 5.5% on Insider Selling

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.5% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $68.53 and last traded at $69.79. Approximately 1,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 229,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.82.

Specifically, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 23,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $1,627,791.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 114,917 shares of company stock worth $7,040,933 over the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $956.87 million, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.57). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.