Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The health services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of IVC stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 71,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,779. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Invacare has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invacare by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invacare by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Invacare by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Invacare by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Invacare by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

