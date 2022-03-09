Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 117,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,834,407 shares.The stock last traded at $18.03 and had previously closed at $18.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 179,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 61.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 292,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

