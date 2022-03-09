Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.42% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $80.51 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

