Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,516 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.84% of Gritstone bio worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRTS. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 57.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 133,012.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 286.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of GRTS stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

