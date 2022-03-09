Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.46% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,254,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after buying an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $889.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.79. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 360.86, a quick ratio of 360.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

