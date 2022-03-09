Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of Hanmi Financial worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. State Street Corp raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 198,525 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 46.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 99.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 117.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.13. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

