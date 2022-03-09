Invesco Ltd. Sells 38,095 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,095 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 119,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 83.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 24,746 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 19.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 276,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 44,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.69. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.23%.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $435,594.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

