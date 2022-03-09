Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Shares Bought by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 365.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 5,504.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

PHDG stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,113. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.95. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $38.54.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.