Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Stock Position Raised by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 741.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 380.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.22. 10,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,599. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $105.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.69.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

