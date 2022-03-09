Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Position Lowered by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,117,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,789,000 after acquiring an additional 101,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,178,000 after acquiring an additional 197,796 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 118,871 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,486,000 after acquiring an additional 56,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 771,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.95 and a 52-week high of $50.53.

