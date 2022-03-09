Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Covestro (1COV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Covestro (ETR: 1COV):

3/7/2022 – Covestro was given a new €92.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/2/2022 – Covestro was given a new €74.00 ($80.43) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/2/2022 – Covestro was given a new €53.00 ($57.61) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/1/2022 – Covestro was given a new €89.00 ($96.74) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/1/2022 – Covestro was given a new €62.00 ($67.39) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/28/2022 – Covestro was given a new €54.00 ($58.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/3/2022 – Covestro was given a new €71.00 ($77.17) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/2/2022 – Covestro was given a new €75.00 ($81.52) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/26/2022 – Covestro was given a new €62.00 ($67.39) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/26/2022 – Covestro was given a new €63.00 ($68.48) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/18/2022 – Covestro was given a new €54.00 ($58.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/18/2022 – Covestro was given a new €89.00 ($96.74) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of 1COV traded up €0.75 ($0.82) on Wednesday, reaching €41.96 ($45.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,272,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.97. Covestro AG has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($45.76) and a 12-month high of €61.92 ($67.30).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Further Reading

