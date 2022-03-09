IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG) Trading Down 0.5%

IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.80 and last traded at $33.80. 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.