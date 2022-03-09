iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) is Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,377 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $46,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SLQD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.66. 9,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,649. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.44. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.56 and a 1 year high of $51.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.