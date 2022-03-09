iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,296,000 after acquiring an additional 224,152 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,758,000.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.54. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $86.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

