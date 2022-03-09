iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.92

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.92 and last traded at $51.92, with a volume of 209040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.02.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average of $56.10.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.