iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,612,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $55,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,403,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,202,000 after purchasing an additional 662,877 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 95,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 127.1% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS HEFA opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.88.

