iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,558,000 after buying an additional 749,776 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,448,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,138,000 after purchasing an additional 161,128 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $3,860,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.99. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

