iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $11.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $429.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,509,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $450.43 and a 200-day moving average of $454.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $385.34 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.