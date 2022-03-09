Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on May 12th

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.002.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by 35.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of ITUB stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.92. 938,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,160,438. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.