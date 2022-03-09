Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

ITRN traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.52. 642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $505.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.35. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $29.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 77,230 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control (Get Rating)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

